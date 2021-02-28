Porzingis (back) is available Saturday against the Nets.

The 25-year-old missed the last three games with a back issue and was considered questionable for Saturday, but he was upgraded to probable earlier in the day. Porzingis should reclaim his starting role and won't face a specific minutes restriction, though coach Rick Carlisle said he doesn't expect the big man to play minutes in the high 30s, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.