Porzingis (rest) is absent from the Mavericks' injury report and is scheduled to rejoin the lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Though Porzingis sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Charlotte for what was labeled as "injury maintenance," his absence from the NBA's official injury report suggests he was merely being rested. Expect Porzingis to shoulder a heavy minutes load and serve as the Mavericks' clear top option on offense Monday while Luka Doncic (ankle) remains out for another game.