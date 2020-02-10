Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in action
Porzingis (rest) is absent from the Mavericks' injury report and is scheduled to rejoin the lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Though Porzingis sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Charlotte for what was labeled as "injury maintenance," his absence from the NBA's official injury report suggests he was merely being rested. Expect Porzingis to shoulder a heavy minutes load and serve as the Mavericks' clear top option on offense Monday while Luka Doncic (ankle) remains out for another game.
