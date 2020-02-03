Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in Monday
Porzingis will start Monday's game against the Pacers.
Porzingis was held out of Saturday's game to rest, but he'll return to action Monday, as expected. Porzingis will start at center, and he'll be flanked by Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jalen Brunson.
