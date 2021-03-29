Porzingis is starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Porzingis will rejoin the starting five after sitting out Saturday for rest. Boban Marjanovic will head back to a bench role as a result.
