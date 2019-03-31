Porzingis is being investigated in New York for an alleged rape that a woman told police took place last year, ESPN reports. Porzingis has yet to play since tearing the ACL in his left knee in February, 2018.

Porzingis denied the allegation through a statement from his lawyer. The NBA has been alerted about the investigation and the Mavericks said they could not comment due to instructions from authorities, the report adds.

More News
Our Latest Stories