Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Being investigated for rape
Porzingis is being investigated in New York for an alleged rape that a woman told police took place last year, ESPN reports. Porzingis has yet to play since tearing the ACL in his left knee in February, 2018.
Porzingis denied the allegation through a statement from his lawyer. The NBA has been alerted about the investigation and the Mavericks said they could not comment due to instructions from authorities, the report adds.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not play this season•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Set to practice with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: 'Probably' won't play this year•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dealt to Dallas•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: To be re-evaluated in mid-February•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progresses to sprinting•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.