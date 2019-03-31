Porzingis is being investigated in New York for an alleged rape that a woman told police took place last year, ESPN reports. Porzingis has yet to play since tearing the ACL in his left knee in February, 2018.

Porzingis denied the allegation through a statement from his lawyer. The NBA has been alerted about the investigation and the Mavericks said they could not comment due to instructions from authorities, the report adds.