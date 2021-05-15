Porzingis scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's win over the Raptors.

It's the first double-double in almost a month for the veteran big, as Porzingis missed 10 games during that time with knee and ankle trouble. He's played in only 42 contests this season but been his usual productive self when on the court, averaging 20.2 points, 9.0 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks.