Porzingis finished with 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over the Timberwolves.

That's more like it. Porzingis turned in his best performance of the season, reminding us of his tremendous fantasy upside. he has climbed his way up to be the 35th ranked player in standard leagues and after a slow start, his arrow is absolutely pointing in the right direction. The cloud of missed games continues to hang over his head but other than that minor issue, he is primed to take off from here and could flirt with second-round value moving forward.