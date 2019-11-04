Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Blocks six shots in victory
Porzingis had 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, six blocks, and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over the Cavaliers.
Porzingis took a back-seat to the Luka Doncic show once again but still managed to put up strong numbers of his own. He fell just one rebound short of a double-double while also blocking an impressive six shots. Porzingis has looked terrific across the first two weeks of the season and is currently putting up top-25 numbers. This is coming while shooting just 43 percent from the field and 69 percent from the line. If he can increase his efficiency, the top-20 seems very realistic.
