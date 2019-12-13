Porzingis totaled 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 victory over Detroit.

Porzingis scored at least 20 points for the first time since November 24. There had been many questions surrounding his health coming into the season, most have which have been answered. He has only missed one game thus far and while the durability has been great, the production has been somewhat underwhelming. He is currently outside the top-75 in nine-category leagues. Given he is coming off an extended layoff, this is likely to be his floor moving forward making him a nice buy-low candidate.