Porzingis tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

After sinking just 30 percent of his shots on Friday, Porzingis rebounded to hit 7-of-12 from the field. Through his first four games of the playoffs, the 25-year-old is averaging 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks on 46.8 percent field-goal shooting in that span. The fifth-year forward will look to parlay his efficient shooting effort into Game 5 on Wednesday.