Porzingis won't be available for Sunday's scrimmage since he broke the league's COVID-19 protocol and forgot to get tested Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coah Rick Carlisle believes Porzingis will be able to rejoin the team Monday, so it's hopefully just a small bump in the road for the Mavericks. The team's final scrimmage is schedule fro Tuesday against the 76ers.