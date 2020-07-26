Porzingis won't be available for Sunday's scrimmage since he broke the league's COVID-19 protocol and forgot to get tested Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Coah Rick Carlisle believes Porzingis will be able to rejoin the team Monday, so it's hopefully just a small bump in the road for the Mavericks. The team's final scrimmage is schedule fro Tuesday against the 76ers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Held in check Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Excels with 26/11 double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 34 points•