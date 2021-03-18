Porzingis posted 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 win over the Clippers.

Wednesday marked Porzingis' worst scoring effort since Jan. 29 in Utah, where he also scored 11 points on 14 shots. The big man coughed up the ball as well, giving away four turnovers against the Clippers. His 13 rebounds and two blocks helped salvage the performance, but that's nothing too out of the ordinary for Porzingis, especially as he's picked up his play over the past month.