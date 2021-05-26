Porzingis amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Clippers.

Porzingis turned in a balanced and controlled performance as the Mavericks established an improbable 2-0 series lead over the Clippers. While certain aspects of his game are still coming around, he is looking good out there given his recent injury layoff. At this point, the Mavericks simply have to be thrilled that he is out there -- while he is not on an official minutes restriction, you can rest assured the team is going to be getting him as much rest as possible on a nightly basis, without jeopardizing the ultimate outcome.