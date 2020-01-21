Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Tuesday
Porzingis (knee) will play Tuesday against the Clippers, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis missed the last 10 contests while dealing with a knee injury, so it's not surprising to hear that Dallas will ease him back into action Tuesday evening. Per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, the big man "likely will play shorter stretches than normal." The former first-round pick is averaging 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 31 games so far this season.
