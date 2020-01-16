Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cleared to play Wednesday
Coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis (knee) will play Wednesday against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Porzingis will take the court Wednesday in Sacramento after missing the past eight games with a sore right knee. Carlisle noted that the Mavericks will ease Porzingis back into action following his absence, though he wouldn't confirm a specific minutes limit for the big man. Prior to getting injured, Porzingis posted averages of 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Eyeing Wednesday return•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: More likely to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Officially questionable Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Friday, Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...