Coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis (knee) will play Wednesday against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

As expected, Porzingis will take the court Wednesday in Sacramento after missing the past eight games with a sore right knee. Carlisle noted that the Mavericks will ease Porzingis back into action following his absence, though he wouldn't confirm a specific minutes limit for the big man. Prior to getting injured, Porzingis posted averages of 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.