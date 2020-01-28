Play

Porzingis (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis was deemed questionable due to a left knee injury management, though he's since been given the green light to play Tuesday evening in the second half of a back-to-back. He's averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 boards over his last four games.

