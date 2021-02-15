Porzingis supplied 18 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Porzingis ended just two rebounds shy of what would've been his sixth double-double of the season, and there's no question he's trending in the right direction of late. He has four double-doubles in eight games this month and has surpassed the 20-point mark four times in that span as well, so he's finally looking like the superstar the Mavs have been waiting for him to become after missing considerable time due to injury.