Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes close to double-double
Porzingis had 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.
Porzingis had a strong performance and he was just two boards away from securing his sixth consecutive double-double. But his availability for Saturday's road matchup at Golden State is in question since he is reportedly dealing with a sore foot.
