Porzingis totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 132-92 win over the Trail Blazers.

Porzingis had a relatively quiet night in the scoring column, but he made his mark by crashing the boards and swatting a pair of shots on defense. The big man has blocked at least two shots in four of his past five games and is averaging 1.6 swats, along with 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds, in 26 games this season.