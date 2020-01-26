Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Cools off in loss to Jazz
Porzingis had 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Jazz.
Porzingis showed signs of filling the stat sheet at half-time of this game, as he tallied every category with eight points, two boards, two triples, one assist, one steal and one block. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to carry that momentum over to the second half. Two games after returning from a knee injury that kept him out for 10 games in a row, Porzingis is still finding his footing. The 24-year old's mid-round fantasy output hasn't been the bounceback that some of his fantasy owners have hoped for, but as long as he stays healthy now, there's no reason to expect that value to fall much further.
