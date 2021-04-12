Porzingis (injury management) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
The big man is not injured, but it looks like the Mavs are considering holding him out for rest purposes on the second half of a back-to-back. Porzingis looked great in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, finishing with 31 points, 15 boards, three assists and two bocks in 36 minutes.
