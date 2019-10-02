Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Could sit back-to-backs
Porzingis doesn't have a firm load management schedule, but coach Rick Carlisle implied Tuesday that the big man could sit out some back-to-back sets, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports. "It's conceivable that (not playing in) back-to-backs are something we look at early in the season," Carlisle said. "I don't know if anything has been officially determined."
The Mavericks are yet to publicly divulge their plans for Porzingis, but the feeling is that they'll err on the side of caution, according to Cato, who reports that he's been told Porzingis could miss as many as "15 or 20 games." That seems like it would be on the high end, but the Mavs will certainly be careful with the 7-3 Porzingis, who missed all of last season while working back from a torn ACL.
