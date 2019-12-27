Porzingas is dealing with a sore left foot following Thursday's game against San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingas had an X-ray done after the game as a precaution, but the test came back negative. At this point, it doesn't appear as though he'll miss any time as a result of the issue, but he'll likely be re-evaluated within the next day or so to determine his availability moving forward.