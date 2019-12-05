Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Decent scoring effort
Porzingis had 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.
Porzingis has topped the 20-point plateau just once over Dallas' nine contests, and he is struggling over that span since he is shooting 39.3 from the field and 36.4 percent from three during those games. He has settled himself as Dallas' second-best offensive option, but he needs to improve his accuracy if he wants to remain having a high upside.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Five swats in season-low 18 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 15 points despite struggles•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Listed as probable•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Sits out practice•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.