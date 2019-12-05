Porzingis had 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Porzingis has topped the 20-point plateau just once over Dallas' nine contests, and he is struggling over that span since he is shooting 39.3 from the field and 36.4 percent from three during those games. He has settled himself as Dallas' second-best offensive option, but he needs to improve his accuracy if he wants to remain having a high upside.