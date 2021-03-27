Porzingis notched 31 points (12-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and a block across 38 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pacers.

Porzingis looked like his vintage self and delivered an excellent performance on both ends of the court, reminiscing what he used to do while playing for the Knicks a few years ago. Porzingis took advantage of the extra usage caused by the absence of Luka Doncic (back), and even though his numbers will move back to earth once Doncic returns, this performance should be an encouraging sign for fantasy managers who continue to trust in Porzingis on a nightly basis.