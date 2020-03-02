Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominant display versus Minnesota
Porzingis pitched in 38 points (13-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Porzingis matched his season high in scoring and career high in threes while delivering an incredibly well-rounded stat line. Since Dwight Powell (Achilles) was lost for the season Porzingis has been spending more time at center, which has opened up the lane for him offensively and forced him to step up defensively as well.
