Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates Kings
Porzingis finished with 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Kings.
Porizingis dominated the Kings' front line, finishing with a plus-27 net rating on the night. Porzingis finally looks back to his usual form after struggling with injuries and rust throughout the year. Through five February games, Porzingis' averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from three and 90.0 percent from the line in 31.0 minutes.
