Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double against Warriors
Porzingis scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.
The Mavs were able to give their starters plenty of rest in the second half, but Porzingis still clocked in with his fourth straight double-double and fifth of the year before hitting the bench for good. The 24-year-old is picking up the pace and appears to have shaken off most of the rust that accumulated on his game when he missed all of last season recovering from his ACL tear, but playing alongside Luka Doncic cures a lot of ills.
