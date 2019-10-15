Porzingis provided 17 points (7-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 13 rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 107-70 win over the Thunder.

Porzingis had an off night from the field and committed three turnovers versus zero assists. However, he has been anything but shy here in the preseason, so at least he's doing his part to get rid of the cobwebs. Along with Luka Doncic, Porzingis will be asked to carry a massive load offensively for a Mavericks team hoping to compete for a playoff spot in 2019-20.