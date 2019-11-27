Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-double in Tuesday's loss
Porzingis pitched in 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 loss to the Clippers.
Porzingis has logged a double-double in six of the last seven games, this after doing so only once through his first nine tilts this season. He continues to struggle with his shot, as he's sporting career-worst percentages from the field and the charity stripe. Still, he's managing career-high per-game averages in rebounding, assists and made threes.
