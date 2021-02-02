Porzingis registered 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Porzingis has now gone four straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, and he has been struggling from the field during Dallas' ongoing six-game losing streak. Porzingis is averaging 16.0 points but is shooting just 36.9 percent from the field during that four-game span.