Porzingis had 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists Saturday in a 134-132 win over Golden State.

Porzingis now owns five double-doubles this season, three of which he recorded across the Mavericks' past four games. Porzingis averaged 21.5 points and 9.0 rebounds during that span, quite similar to the production he provided last season (20.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG).