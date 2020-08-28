Porzingis (knee) did not practice Friday and is doubtful for Sunday's Game 6 against the Clippers, Dorothy J. Gentry of The Athletic reports.

Though postponements gave Porzingis more time to heal, it sounds like his right knee soreness is extremely persistent, and we shouldn't expect him to play in a crucial Game 6 with the Mavericks down 3-2. Assuming Porzingis is out, Trey Burke is likely to start again and see extended run.