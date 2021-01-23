Porzingis has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to right knee injury recovery.

The Mavericks look like they're going to play it safe with Porzingis on the second half of a back-to-back sit, likely sitting Porzingis for rest. Assuming he's sidelined, Willie Cauley-Stein, James Johnson and Josh Green are candidates to see extra run.