Porzingis (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Utah.

The Mavs held the big man out of Saturday's win over Washington on the second night of a back-to-back, but he's listed on the injury report with a sprained right wrist. With Porzingis now unlikely to be available Monday, Boban Marjanovic could be set for another start opposite Rudy Gobert.