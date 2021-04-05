Porzingis (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Utah.
The Mavs held the big man out of Saturday's win over Washington on the second night of a back-to-back, but he's listed on the injury report with a sprained right wrist. With Porzingis now unlikely to be available Monday, Boban Marjanovic could be set for another start opposite Rudy Gobert.
