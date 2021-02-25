Porzingis (back) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers.
Back soreness will likely force Porzingis to miss Thursday's action, and it will mark his third straight absence. In his presumed absence, Maxi Kleber (ankle), James Johnson, Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Powell are all candidates to see extra minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable vs. 76ers•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Listed questionable Monday night•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Friday's game postponed•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Wednesday's game postponed•