Porzingis finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 victory over the Spurs.

Porzingis led the way for the Mavericks with an efficient 28 points, although outside of his double-double, the overall production was lacking. They currently occupy the eighth seed in the Western Conference, a position they would undoubtedly like to improve upon. For that to be the case, Porzingis is going to have to put together a strong second half to the season, starting with being able to maintain his health.