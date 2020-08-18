Porzingis posted 19 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 19 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss to the Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Porzingis was ejected in the third quarter after he tangled with Marcus Morris, resulting in his second technical of the game. He was charged with his first technical foul after contesting a foul call that he believed was a clean block. The big man's ejection shifted the momentum toward the Clippers, and the eventual outcome could have been quite different, were it not for his ousting. It was a lucky break for the Clippers, who trailed by five points before the ejection and looked to be at risk of dropping a game to a lower-seeded team. Porzingis will return for what should be an exciting Game 2.