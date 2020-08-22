Porzingis produced 34 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 130-122 Game 3 loss to the Clippers.

Porzingis played through a minor heel issue, pacing the Mavericks with 34 points on 61 percent shooting. Luka Doncic (ankle) triple-doubled in the loss but suffered an injury that could keep him out of Sunday's Game 4. If Doncic is unable to go, Porzingis is going to be very busy on the offensive end.