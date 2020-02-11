Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Excellent in loss
Porzingis accumulated 28 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes Monday against Utah.
After resting Saturday, Prozingis returned with an exemplary performance that showcased his ability to score from all areas of the floor. Despite the loss, it was an encouraging game from the 24-year-old, who's eclipsed 25 points in four of his past five appearances.
