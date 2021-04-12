Porzingis recorded 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Spurs.

Porzingis extended his double-double streak to three games with another impressive performance Sunday, though this game could easily be catalogued as one of his best outings of the entire campaign -- the 31-point output represents his second-best scoring effort of the campaign, and the 15-rebound tally is his third-best effort on the glass to date. Porzingis has been playing better and better with each passing game over the last few weeks, and he has scored in double digits while grabbing at least eight rebounds in 11 straight appearances -- with five double-doubles over that span.