Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Excels with 26/11 double-double
Porzingis compiled 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-96 win over the Grizzlies.
Porzingis rattled off his fourth straight double-double on Friday, and it's safe to say that the Unicorn is finally rounding into top form as the Mavericks make their playoff run. Owners of the standout center should be wary of the occasional rest day as the season comes to a close, but he's brilliant when he's available. Over his past four games, he's averaged an eye-popping 31 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominant display versus Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Posts strong double-double•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Paces team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.