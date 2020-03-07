Porzingis compiled 26 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocked shots, four assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 121-96 win over the Grizzlies.

Porzingis rattled off his fourth straight double-double on Friday, and it's safe to say that the Unicorn is finally rounding into top form as the Mavericks make their playoff run. Owners of the standout center should be wary of the occasional rest day as the season comes to a close, but he's brilliant when he's available. Over his past four games, he's averaged an eye-popping 31 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots.