Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday that he expects Porzingis (knee) to be available for the start of the Mavericks' training camp in the fall, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Porzingis hasn't played in a competitive game since tearing the ACL in his left knee Feb. 6, 2018 while he was a member of the Knicks. While there was some thought that Porzingis would be ready to make a late-season return in 2018-19, the Mavericks ultimately kept him under wraps after acquiring him from the Knicks on Jan. 31. Porzingis was at least able to go through some light practices toward the end of the season and took part in a Basketball Without Borders camp in Latvia over the weekend, suggesting he's endured no snags in his recovery from knee surgery. The 7-foot-3 big man is slated to become a restricted free agent July 1, but the Mavericks are prepared to match any offer sheet Porzingis might receive when he hits the market.