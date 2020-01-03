Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to miss more time
Porzingis (knee) isn't expected to play Saturday against Charlotte, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis is on track to miss his third straight contest due to right knee soreness, and while the team hasn't revealed a timetable for his return, MacMahon reports that Porzingis is expected back within the next week. Assuming he's officially out for Saturday, his next opportunity to take the court would come Monday against Chicago.
