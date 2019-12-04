Porzingis is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

The real news here is Porzingis is set to play both sides of a back-to-back for the first time since he made his return from a torn ACL. The big man had the benefit of playing just 18 minutes in Tuesday's blowout win over the Pelicans, in which he had seven points, six rebounds, five blocks and one assist.