Porzinigs (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The big man has already missed five of the last six games due to soreness in his knee, and he appears on course to sit out at least one more contest as the Cavs head into a four-game week. At this point, having Porzingis back healthy in time for the postseason -- or play-in games -- is likely the Mavs' top priority.