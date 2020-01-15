Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Eyeing Wednesday return
Porzingis (knee/illness) said after Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Warriors that he anticipates playing Wednesday in Sacramento, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Porzingis has been idle for the Mavericks' last eight games, with his sore right knee forcing more of those absences than the illness. The big man took a significant step forward by taking part in the Mavericks' practice Monday, and if his knee isn't troubling him leading up to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff, he should gain clearance to play. Because the Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, the team won't have a morning shootaround with which to gauge Porzingis' health, so clarity on his status may not come until shortly before the game begins. If Porzingis is active Wednesday, Maxi Kleber would likely slide back to the bench and take on fewer minutes in the Dallas frontcourt.
