Porzingis registered 39 points (13-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime loss against the Rockets.

Porzingis missed Dallas' final scrimmage, but that didn't seem to affect him -- the versatile power forward notched a strong double-double, scoring a season-best 39 points while racking up his second-highest mark for rebounds in a single game. Porzingis should remain one of Dallas' main contributors ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Suns.