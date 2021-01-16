Porzingis totaled 15 points (6-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes in Friday's 112-109 loss to the Bucks.

After playing the first five to six minutes of each quarter in his first game, Porzingis was able to play longer stretches Friday night en route to his first double-double of the season. In the two games since his return from meniscus surgery, Porzingis has shot 34.2 percent from the field, going 12-for-35.