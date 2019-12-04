Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Five swats in season-low 18 minutes
Porzingis pitched in seven points (2-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 win over the Pelicans.
Porzingis struggled from the field but posted at least five swats for the fifth time this season. He ended up earning his lowest minute total of the campaign, as he committed four fouls and the Mavericks had the game in hand by the end of the third quarter. Porzingis will look to keep it rolling defensively but turn things around offensively in Wednesday's bout versus the Timberwolves.
